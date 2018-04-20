A young woman was sexually assaulted in a playground bathroom in Brooklyn.It happened on Monday at 8:20 a.m. inside Martin Luther King Junior Playground near Dumont Avenue and Miller Avenue in the Brownsville section.Police released a video of the suspect walking towards the park before the attack.The 18-year-old woman was exiting the women's bathroom when a man forced her back inside at knifepoint.He sexually assaulted her and then ran away.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.The suspect is described as approximately 6'0" tall, medium build, brown eyes, black hair, wearing black sneakers, dark pants, a black jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a red hat.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------