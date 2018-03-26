GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) --A woman who was shot by police remains hospitalized at Richmond University Medical Center after police said she went on a bizarre crime spree.
Police released a picture of the gun they say 41-year-old Lori Gjenashaj was holding when officers fired five rounds at her Sunday afternoon on Highland Avenue.
She was hit once in the shoulder.
"As the police officers approached the vehicle, the suspect produced a firearm. The two police officers discharged five rounds, striking the suspect one time in the shoulder," said NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison.
Before they stopped her SUV, police said Gjenashaj fired shots at her mother-in-law's house on Nugent Avenue and then used a brick to break into the home of a fellow parent at her child's school.
That's where she allegedly pulled a gun on the 13-year-old boy who was home.
That boy alerted a neighbor leading to her arrest.
"She had a brick - one of those cobblestones, and broke the door," said neighbor Francis Peter Dillon.
Before all of this on Sunday, police arrested and charged her Saturday night for choking another parent at the school - her former best friend.
She was let go and ordered to appear in court later.
There's a good chance she will not be let go this time.
Police say she never fired at officers.
