TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating a Manhattan bias attack during which a woman hit another woman in the face with a metal makeup box.

Video shows the suspect holding the metal box she allegedly used in the unprovoked attack.

It happened on Warren Street between Broadway and Greenwich in Tribeca just before noon on May 31.

Police say the suspect made an anti-white statement to the 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the face.

She allegedly said, "You white (expletive), take that!"

The suspect took off walking westbound.
The victim suffered a cut to her face and sought treatment at NYU Langone Medical Center.

UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in this case. Amy Bell, 37, of Brooklyn, is charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment.

