Woman sought after car set on fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say they are searching for a woman they believe is behind an arson attack in Brooklyn.

Investigators believe the woman intentionally set a car on fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. when the car was parked outside a home on Decatur Avenue.

The woman got away on foot.

She is described as dark-skinned, with short hair and a mark (possibly a tattoo) on her upper right arm; last seen wearing a dark colored tank top, dark colored pants and she carried a black purse.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car firearsonarson investigationsurveillance videoBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman critical after possible sex assault, attack in Queens
Building in Brazil collapses in fire; at least 1 dead
SUV ignites in Garfield after crashing into parked cars
Feds process asylum-seekers from caravan criticized by Trump
May Day protests in NYC focus on immigration rights
Black bear wanders through neighborhood in Paramus
Report: Mueller gives Trump lawyers a list of questions
Lawyer: Police failed to enforce court order before child died
Show More
Cellphone store employee fights back during robbery
ISIS sympathizer to be sentenced in murder of NJ college student
10-year-old playing with brother found dead inside dryer
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Uber, Lyft protest potential $2,000 fee for app drivers
More News