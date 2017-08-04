Police are searching for a woman who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a man in Manhattan.According to the NYPD, the incident happened June 4 when a 28-year-old man met the unidentified female who followed him to his residence in the vicinity of 11th Avenue and 42 Street.After spending time with the woman, police say he awoke and discovered that his jewelry, valued at $70,000, was missing.The suspect is described as 5'.5"to 5'.8', slim build, and was last seen wearing a dark pant, dark tank top and gray jacket.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).