Woman sought in theft of $70K in jewelry from man's Manhattan apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing jewelry from a Manhattan apartment.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a woman who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a man in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened June 4 when a 28-year-old man met the unidentified female who followed him to his residence in the vicinity of 11th Avenue and 42 Street.

After spending time with the woman, police say he awoke and discovered that his jewelry, valued at $70,000, was missing.

The suspect is described as 5'.5"to 5'.8', slim build, and was last seen wearing a dark pant, dark tank top and gray jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
jewelry theftmanhattan newsMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
New photos of suspect threatening women with 'acid' in robberies
Hit-and-run drivers got out of vehicles, looked at victims, then drove off
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Rapping subway conductor brings a smile to frustrated commuters' faces
96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Knicks legend Charles Oakley goes to trial Friday in MSG fracas
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $323 million for Friday night's drawing
Show More
Street renaming in Queens to honor fallen NYPD detective
Trump to arrive in New Jersey for working vacation
DNA from beer bottle leads to arrest in Queens park rape
Special counsel has impaneled DC grand jury in Russia investigation
Woman waiting for bus hit by vehicle that jumped curb in New Rochelle
More News
Top Video
New photos of suspect threatening women with 'acid' in robberies
Hit-and-run drivers got out of vehicles, looked at victims, then drove off
96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting
Rapping subway conductor brings a smile to frustrated commuters' faces
More Video