Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Queens, in which the victims are believed to have been a husband and wife.The 42-year-old man's body was found first, hanging from a tree inside Forest Park near the intersection of Park Lane South and Curzon RoadThe body of his wife was found about an hour later inside their home on 103rd Avenue in Richmond Hill. Police identified her as 26-year-old Stacy Loknath.She had been stabbed multiple times in the back. The knife was discovered nearby.The stabbing became New York City's first homicide of 2018.The name of the man who died has not yet been released.