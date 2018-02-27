Woman suspected of drunk driving in custody after fatal crash in Harlem

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman involved in a fatal crash in Manhattan on Tuesday is being held by police on suspicion of drunk driving.

Police say a Mercedes driven by that woman crashed into a box truck that was double parked on Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 129th Street in Harlem just before 4:25 a.m.

The accident resulted in the death of her 30-year-old passenger, who had a cardiac condition.

The driver of the car suffered a broken nose.

No one in the truck was injured.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashdrunk drivingharlemmanhattan newsnew york cityHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person of interest questioned after shooting leads to lockout of 5 Westchester school districts
Thousands of NYC fire escapes rust away without inspection
Police: Burglar kicks hole in wall of Queens apartment
Severed head found in Long Island man's suitcase in Japan
Mother and child struck by car while crossing street in Wayne
Man rescued after Brooklyn construction collapse
Charges dropped against man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl
Poughkeepsie schools closed Wednesday due to social media threat
Show More
Boy, 2, shot in both legs in apparent road rage incident
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
New Jersey students stage walkout for suspended teacher
NJ school district to be patrolled by armed police officers
UConn gives posthumous admission to Florida school shooting victim
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos