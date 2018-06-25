Employee thrown from SUV while confronting fraud suspect in New Jersey

A suspect got into his vehicle and fled the scene after the incident in Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect after a frightening encounter in which a woman was thrown from an SUV.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. June 14 on 5th Avenue and East 12th Street in Paterson.

A female employee of a business on River Street confronted a man inside his parked SUV, who was accused of defrauding her employer.

She was standing on the SUV's running board, when police say the man hit the gas and tried to get away. The woman was thrown from the moving vehicle.

Police say the suspect fell out of the SUV during the chaos and it crashed into a parked car down the street.

The man ran behind the vehicle, then jumped inside and fled the scene.

He is wanted for aggravated assault and fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paterson Police Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120

Related Topics:
accidentfraudPatersonPassaic CountyNew Jersey
