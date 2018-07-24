Teaneck woman who lost husband, daughters in Delaware crash leaves hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

TOWNSEND, Delaware (WABC) --
The New Jersey woman who survived a crash in Delaware that killed her husband and four daughters has been released from the hospital.

Fifty-three-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag, of Teaneck, was being treated at Christiana Hospital following the July 6 crash on Route 1 in Townsend.

The van she and her family were riding in was struck by a pickup truck that had swerved out of the southbound lanes and went across the grassy median.

The victims -- 61-year-old Audie Trinidad, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The girls were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

The pickup truck, driven by 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard, of East New Market, Maryland, also hit a car driven by 24-year-old Brian Kern of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Both Hubbard and Kern survived, as did a passenger in Hubbard's truck.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

In an interview with sister station WPVI in Philadelphia, Kern said the crash scene looked like a "war scene."
EMBED More News Videos

Delaware crash survivor speaks. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018.


"Out of the corner of my left eye, I see this F-350 truck wildly swerving in the median through the grass, and I knew it was coming right for us," Kern said.

Officials in Delaware say cable barriers will be installed on Route 1 between Odessa and Smyrna to prevent future wrong-way crashes.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashaccidentTeaneckBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash identified
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News