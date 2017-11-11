Worker hurt after car drives through construction site on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on the accident at a construction site.

Eyewitness News
GRANT CITY, Staten Island (WABC) --
A car veered off the road, plowed into a construction site, and slammed into a worker on Staten Island early Saturday..

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. on Hylan Boulevard and Midland Avenue in the Grant City section.

The car, driven by a suspected drunk driver, went out of control and into a ditch. It landed on its side, under ground.

Equipment used by the workers to install water mains was used to lift the vehicle out of the ditch.

The worker who was struck suffered two broken legs and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

The driver was not seriously injured and is in custody. Charges are pending.

Hylan Boulevard is closed in both directions between Midland and Seaview Avenues for the police investigation.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentconstructionMidland BeachStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
Annual Veteran's Day Parade set to march up Fifth Avenue
Truck fire closes lanes on Long Island Expressway
Home invasion victim notices suspect at Chipotle
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
Firefighters battle large fire at scrap metal yard
Show More
Young girl dies after being hit by school bus
Man arrested in connection with missing teen's murder
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
Woman attacked near White Plains train station
NYC chancellor addresses allegations against principal
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
More Video