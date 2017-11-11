A car veered off the road, plowed into a construction site, and slammed into a worker on Staten Island early Saturday..It happened at about 12:40 a.m. on Hylan Boulevard and Midland Avenue in the Grant City section.The car, driven by a suspected drunk driver, went out of control and into a ditch. It landed on its side, under ground.Equipment used by the workers to install water mains was used to lift the vehicle out of the ditch.The worker who was struck suffered two broken legs and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.The driver was not seriously injured and is in custody. Charges are pending.Hylan Boulevard is closed in both directions between Midland and Seaview Avenues for the police investigation.----------