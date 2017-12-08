WILDFIRE

Desperate rescue workers race to free 450+ horses as Lilac Fire burns yards away

With the Lilac Fire burning just yards away, rescue workers risked their own safety to free as many horses as possible at the elite thoroughbred training center, which has more than 450 horses. (Facebook/Leonel Tapia via Storyful)

With flames from the Lilac Fire just yards away, rescue workers at the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center risked their own safety to free as many of the more than 450 horses as possible.

The frantic scene unfolded at the elite thoroughbred training center on Thursday, when the Lilac Fire near San Diego grew to more than 4,000 acres in just 10 hours. Leonel Tapia, one of the rescue workers, posted multiple live videos showing the chaotic scene.

Workers can be heard screaming at the horses to get them to move, with some hesitant to leave.

Members of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club believe rescue workers were able to save most of the horses at the facility, though they believe some did not make it.

The horses were taken to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, according to Mac McBride of the club.
