The Eiffel Tower went dark, One World Trade lit up in red and yellow, and other landmarks displayed the Spanish flag in solidarity with the victims.
Eiffel Tower
Paris
🇫🇷The Eiffel Tower turns its lights off for #Barcelona.#Barcelone #SomosBarcelona #Catalogne @Anne_Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/FfcqXvLNos— Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) August 17, 2017
New York, New York
One World Trade shines red & yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain tonight #PrayforBarcelona pic.twitter.com/9KwxkYlluS— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) August 18, 2017
Tel Aviv municipality building
Tel Aviv, Israel
Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the Spanish flag in solidarity with the people of #Barcelona following today's deadly attack. 🇪🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/zeD4ZsmiYl— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) August 17, 2017
Toronto sign
Toronto, Canada
Apagan las luces del #CNtower y encienden las luces en las letras de #Toronto por #Barcelona #Barcellona #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/yGSxU7B4Z0— 👽 (@IosuCarrillo) August 18, 2017
Austin, Texas
We added the Spanish Flag at the Governor's Mansion to show solidarity with victims & resolve against terrorists. pic.twitter.com/Jrcrp34rjp— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 18, 2017