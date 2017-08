One World Trade shines red & yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain tonight #PrayforBarcelona pic.twitter.com/9KwxkYlluS — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) August 18, 2017

Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the Spanish flag in solidarity with the people of #Barcelona following today's deadly attack. ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ pic.twitter.com/zeD4ZsmiYl — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) August 17, 2017

We added the Spanish Flag at the Governor's Mansion to show solidarity with victims & resolve against terrorists. pic.twitter.com/Jrcrp34rjp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 18, 2017

At least 14 lives were lost and 100 people were injured in terror attacks on Thursday and overnight into Friday in Spain. Now cities and countries around the world are showing support through their iconic monuments and landmarks.The Eiffel Tower went dark, One World Trade lit up in red and yellow, and other landmarks displayed the Spanish flag in solidarity with the victims.