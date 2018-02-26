Young boy hospitalized in Queens hit and run

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for the driver who struck a four-year-old boy in Queens and kept on going.
The boy was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for a broken leg.
Police say a driver in a white SUV hit the four-year-old as he exited his car in Far Rockaway just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
A relative is urging the driver to surrender to police.
Police say the driver did initially get out of the car, and said the kid was okay and drove off.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts