Young boy hospitalized in Queens hit and run

Joe Torres has more on the search for a hit and run driver who struck a boy in Queens.

Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver who struck a four-year-old boy in Queens and kept on going.

The boy was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for a broken leg.

Police say a driver in a white SUV hit the four-year-old as he exited his car in Far Rockaway just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

A relative is urging the driver to surrender to police.

Police say the driver did initially get out of the car, and said the kid was okay and drove off.

