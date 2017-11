A young child was hit and killed by a school bus in New York's Hudson Valley Friday.The crash happened near the intersection of Acres Road and Lemberg Court in the town of Kiryas Joel in Orange County.New York State Police said a girl, either 5 or 6 years old, died after being hit by the bus. State troopers are at the scene investigating. No other details were immediately available.Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information on this developing story.