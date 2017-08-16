Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in St. Albans, Queens

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the fatal shooting of a woman in Queens. (WABC)

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in Queens late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. at 198 Street and Murdock Avenue in the St. Albans section.

Police said they got a call about an assault that was happening there, and when officers arrived they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman, identified as Teriana Holcombe, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case.
