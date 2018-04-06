YOUTUBE SHOOTING

YouTube shooting suspect Nasim Aghdam's parents give tearful reflection that she could 'never hurt one ant'

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time, the parents of Nasim Aghdam are speaking out about the shooting allegedly committed by their daughter at YouTube's headquarters earlier this week. (''Good Morning America'')

For the first time, the parents of Nasim Aghdam are speaking out about the shooting allegedly committed by their daughter at YouTube's headquarters earlier this week.

"Right now I'm thinking, she never hurt one ant. How [could] she shoot the people?" her father reflected in an interview with ABC News.

Her mother broke down when it was brought up that the day of the interview, Thursday, would have been her 39th birthday.

The family also showed ABC News their home, which they shared with Nasim, including the area where she made her YouTube videos.

The family said that YouTube was her livelihood and that making videos was "all she was doing."

Ismail Aghdam said his daughter was not a terrorist and she was not violent. He also said he didn't know she had a gun.

Nevertheless, the family said they tried to warn the police that Nasim was angry with YouTube for suppressing her videos.

"They said, 'Don't worry about,'" Ismail said. "'Under control.'"

Police said they did find Nasim sleeping in her car before the shooting.

"It was a very normal conversation. There was nothing in her behavior that suggested anything unusual," said Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtube shootingyoutubeu.s. & worldgood morning america
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
Uber driver drives YouTube employees to safety during shooting
YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Who is suspected YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam?
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
At least 6 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: A little more snow
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in U.S.
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
Conor McGregor charged following backstage melee
Protesters demand answers after fatal Brooklyn police shooting
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Show More
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Men walk away with staggering $350K in Target robbery
Man charged in cocaine ring from dead mother's apartment
Faulty heater eyed in family's death in Mexico
More News