PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

FBI investigates after YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

The comment said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

Alex Meier
PARKLAND, Florida --
The FBI received a tip in 2017 after a YouTube user with the Florida school shooter's name left a comment on a video that said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

An account with the name "nikolas cruz" posted the comment on Ben Bennight's account on September 24, 2017, Bennight said in a video posted Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 and injuring 23 duringa shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.

Bennight said he sent a screenshot of the comment to the FBI in September.

"I knew that I couldn't just ignore that," he said.

Bennight said FBI officers from Florida contacted him shortly after the Parkland school shooting. The FBI confirmed that they interviewed the tipster.

An FBI official said no other information on that comment indicated a time, location or true identity of the commenter.

"The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comments," the offical said in a press conference.

YouTube has since removed the comment. Bennight does not remember which video it was posted on.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingmass shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Kimmel calls out lawmakers after Parkland shooting
Community mourns in wake of Florida school shooting
Suspect confesses to killing 17 in Florida school shooting
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch
Home tutor accused of trying to meet with girl for sex
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
All schools in Nutley, NJ closed Friday due to 'security threat'
Family, friend killed in fiery crash involving stolen car in Ridge
Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in Mariah Woods' death
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC bomb-making
Community mourns in wake of Florida school shooting
Show More
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Florida student credits LI native with 'saving her life'
Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire
Arrest in shooting death of aspiring rapper in Bronx
Suspect wanted in MTA guard attack in Brooklyn
More News
Top Video
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Woman stood up in search for missed connection on subway
McDonald's banishing cheeseburgers from Happy Meals
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video