BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A $10,000 reward is now being offered to help find the person who murdered two next-door neighbors in Brooklyn.
The victims were found in the Bushwick Houses just days apart.
On Friday, officers found 62-year-old Ana Devalle with her hands tied and a gunshot wound to the head.
Then, on Sunday, police discovered 54-year-old Basil Gray dead with several gunshot wounds to the torso.
Police say they may have been killed on the same day.
Family members had not heard from Gray since Thursday, so they called police. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
"It is a strong possibility that he died on the same date and approximate time as his female neighbor," NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.
Investigators say Gray may have heard the gunshots next door and was killed after going to check on his neighbor.
No weapon was recovered, and there were no signs of robbery in Gray's unit. As for Devalle's apartment, there was a small amount of money missing.
Police conducted door-to-door searches within the Bushwick Houses to ensure the safety of residents and questioned everyone in the building.
Officers are also stepping up patrols to reassure residents, but the community is obviously on edge.
Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
