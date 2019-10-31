$200M in meth found hidden in nearly 800 bottles of Sriracha sauce: Police

Police in Australia had a red hot bust after seizing hundreds of bottles of sriracha sauce they say was used to smuggle crystal meth.

Authorities say the bottles, containing more than $200 million worth of meth, were shipped to Australia from the U.S.

They say the shipment contained 768 bottles of sriracha sauce, and testing indicated they carried methamphetamine.

More than $1 million worth of meth and heroin found in couple's truck, police say

According to police, four men were arrested and charged with the importation of the drugs.
