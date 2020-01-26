$40,000 worth of coats taken in Manhattan robbery

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least $40,000 worth of coats were taken in a smash-and-grab robbery in Manhattan.

Surveillance video from Mercer Street in SoHo shows a man hurling a chunk of concrete through the glass at 'Mackage' store late Thursday night.

The man was joined by five other thieves. Together, the group grabbed 52 coats before driving off in a gray BMW and black Lincoln Town Car.

Some of the robbers wore masks, but others did not bother to hide their faces.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohonew york citymanhattanrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Firefighter charged with DWI after FDNY van crash on Staten Island
NYC Weather: Strong winds stick around for Sunday
Authorities investigate death of newborn in Jersey City
3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
Show More
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
Coronavirus kills 56, sickens nearly 2,000 as more countries report cases
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Video shows daring smash-and-grab in Soho
2 women killed, 3 people hurt in violent Newark crash
More TOP STORIES News