$40,000 worth of coats taken in Manhattan robbery

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least $40,000 worth of coats were taken in a smash-and-grab robbery in Manhattan.
Surveillance video from Mercer Street in SoHo shows a man hurling a chunk of concrete through the glass at 'Mackage' store late Thursday night.
The man was joined by five other thieves. Together, the group grabbed 52 coats before driving off in a gray BMW and black Lincoln Town Car.
Some of the robbers wore masks, but others did not bother to hide their faces.
