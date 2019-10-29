$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized by US Coast Guard from Florida port

Officials said it happened recently off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, reported WSVN.
The contraband was recovered from drug-smuggling boats in 18 separate operations.
The loot is said to be worth nearly $400 million, and included more than 28,000 lbs. of cocaine and 11,000 lbs. of marijuana.
"It's pretty exciting to see it all stacked up in one spot and see the, just the effect of the work that went into this, especially by the crew and members on board," said Josh Groen with the U.S Coast Guard.
Coast Guard officials said it was off-loaded at Florida's Port Everglades.