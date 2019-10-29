$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized by US Coast Guard from Florida port

MIAMI, Fla. -- U.S. Coast guard crews scored a huge round-up of illegal drugs at a Florida port.

Officials said it happened recently off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, reported WSVN.


The contraband was recovered from drug-smuggling boats in 18 separate operations.

The loot is said to be worth nearly $400 million, and included more than 28,000 lbs. of cocaine and 11,000 lbs. of marijuana.


"It's pretty exciting to see it all stacked up in one spot and see the, just the effect of the work that went into this, especially by the crew and members on board," said Josh Groen with the U.S Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said it was off-loaded at Florida's Port Everglades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadrug bustdrugu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen suspect turns self in for NYC girl's shooting
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
Burglars haul away ATM from store in NYC burglary spree
Keep the umbrella handy!
3 NJ firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
Subway repairs continue, new plan for F-train 7 years after Sandy
67-year-old gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'
Show More
Walgreens to close half of in-store clinics, open Jenny Craig sites
Truck fleeing accident hits and kills pedestrian on Long Island
LIVE | Delta opens new concourse at LaGuardia Airport
Teens wanted in brutal assault of 79-year-old man outside library
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
More TOP STORIES News