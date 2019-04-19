$40K reward offered in case of Long Island woman missing for 38 years

ONEIDA, New York -- A cash reward has now been raised to $40,000 in the mysterious disappearance of a college student in upstate New York.19-year-old Tammy Mahoney, a Long Island native, was last seen in 1981 hitchhiking in Oneida, about 30 miles east of Syracuse.The FBI says it's now offering a reward in hopes to motivate someone who knows what happened to speak with police.Mahoney's sister begged anyone with information about the case to come forward to bring peace to their family.The FBI says recent events have led to possible new information in the case, but did not elaborate on those events.Authorities believe Mahoney was raped and murdered after attending a party on Oneida Nation tribal land. Her body was never found.The Oneida Nation said it would match the FBI's $20,000 reward with an additional $20,000.Mahoney was a student at the State University of New York at Morrisville when she disappeared.----------