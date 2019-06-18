Man charged in 1986 rape, murder of 11-year-old Connecticut girl held on $5 million bail

NORWALK, Connecticut -- A Connecticut judge ordered a Maine man detained on $5 million bail in connection with the 1986 rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl.
The decision came Monday in Norwalk as 53-year-old Marc Karun made his first court appearance in Connecticut since being arrested last week near his home in Stetson, Maine.
Karun is charged with murder and kidnapping in the sexual assault and strangling of Kathleen Flynn.
Police say the sixth-grader was killed while walking home from Ponus Ridge Middle School in Norwalk on September 23, 1986.
Karun has not yet entered pleas, and his lawyer, Todd Bussert, declined to comment on the allegations.
Police say Flynn was killed in an attack similar to attacks on four other women of which Karun was convicted.
After the arrest, the Flynn family released a statement, saying,
"We wish to thank the Norwalk Police Department for bringing Kathleen's murderer to justice. This continues to be a very difficult time for us and we do not wish to make any further comments. We ask the media to please respect our privacy."
