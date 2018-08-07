$73 million worth of fake Nike Air Jordans confiscated in NJ

These fake Air Jordans weren't going to help anyone "be like Mike."Authorities discovered over 380,000 pairs of counterfeit Air Jordan sneakers in Port Newark.The thousands of sneakers were worth an estimated $73 million.A real pair of Nike Air Jordans can be sold for hundreds of dollars.Federal prosecutors said that the sneakers were imported from China and designed to resemble Nike Air Jordan sneakers.Once in New York, trademark logos were then added to the shoes in locations in Brooklyn and Queens and then sold across the country.Police said that five people have been charged for conspiring to traffic in counterfeit goods.They each face a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.----------