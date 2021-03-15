$8,000 hat snatched from Hasidic man's head in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a robbery targeting a Hasidic man in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured a man grabbing the hat off the victim's head.

It happened Friday at Wallabout Street and Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg at 6:15 p.m.

The 27-year-old man was not hurt.

The traditional fur hat called a Shtreimel is worth $8,000.

The individual being sought is described as a man, 5'07" to 5'10" tall, 125lbs, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

