$8,000 hat snatched from Hasidic man's head in Williamsburg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10414112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman received his COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could, hoping it would allow him to get back to his favorite activity, dancing.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a robbery targeting a Hasidic man in Brooklyn.Surveillance video captured a man grabbing the hat off the victim's head.It happened Friday at Wallabout Street and Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg at 6:15 p.m.The 27-year-old man was not hurt.The traditional fur hat called a Shtreimel is worth $8,000.The individual being sought is described as a man, 5'07" to 5'10" tall, 125lbs, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------