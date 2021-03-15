$8,000 hat snatched from Hasidic man's head in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a robbery targeting a Hasidic man in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured a man grabbing the hat off the victim's head.

It happened Friday at Wallabout Street and Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg at 6:15 p.m.

The 27-year-old man was not hurt.

The traditional fur hat called a Shtreimel is worth $8,000.

The individual being sought is described as a man, 5'07" to 5'10" tall, 125lbs, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS | 89-year-old New Yorker gets vaccine so he can get back to dancing
EMBED More News Videos

Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman received his COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could, hoping it would allow him to get back to his favorite activity, dancing.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityrobberyhate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asian Americans told to 'go back to China' in racist rant in NYC
COVID Updates: Scientists concerned over New York's 'escape variant'
Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to kick off summer once again!
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Calls strengthen for Cuomo to resign, but not from President Biden
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Surprises from this year's Oscar nominations
Show More
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Woman randomly punched in head on subway
NYC keeping 24/7 vaccine centers open, despite state hours decreasing
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
Dr. Oz reunites with man he revived at NJ airport
More TOP STORIES News