$8,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized, 4 arrested in New York City

4 people arrested, $8,400 in illegal fireworks seized by FDNY marshals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four people were arrested and more than $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks were seized, fire marshals from the FDNY announced.

Three men and a woman were taken into custody, while a huge collection of high-powered fireworks were taken from a van.


The bust comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the city with take a harder stance after thousands of complaints from New Yorkers last summer.


In the first three weeks of June 2020, there were 8,967 illegal fireworks complaints in calls to the city's 311, representing a 320% increase over the same period in 2019.

