$8,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized, 4 arrested in New York City

FDNY Fire Marshals from the #NYCFireworksTaskForce today arrested Elvis Diaz (26), Kevin Jimenez (23), Bryan Lopez-Arias (24), and Wendy Lopez-Arias (28), for possession of approximately $8,400 worth of illegal fireworks. pic.twitter.com/hJlkSXyR6I — FDNY (@FDNY) June 12, 2021

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are returning this year after a modified version due to the coronavirus pandemic last summer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four people were arrested and more than $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks were seized, fire marshals from the FDNY announced.Three men and a woman were taken into custody, while a huge collection of high-powered fireworks were taken from a van.The bust comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the city with take a harder stance after thousands of complaints from New Yorkers last summer.In the first three weeks of June 2020, there were 8,967 illegal fireworks complaints in calls to the city's 311, representing a 320% increase over the same period in 2019.