Woman arrested at JFK Airport after customs agents find $94K worth of cocaine in bra

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Customs agents at JFK International Airport in New York City made a drug bust that they won't forget anytime soon.

They say a woman arriving from the Dominican Republic had stuffed pellets of cocaine inside her bra.

Customs agents found the hidden stash after first discovering the number of small packets inside her purse.

The woman then admitted to inserting more of the pellets into a body cavity.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $94,000.


