Nazi-themed posters found at campus of SUNY Purchase

HARRISON, New York --
SUNY Purchase College says police are investigating several Nazi-themed posters found on its campus.

A school official tells The Journal News the posters apparently had images of Hitler, as well as a swastika, and were found in various places at the Harrison school about 30 miles north of New York city on Sunday.

Officials say university police have identified a suspect and are working with the Westchester district attorney's office.

The college said its counseling center is offering support.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naziscollegeHarrisonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Girl, 3, dies after being found unresponsive at LI day care
High school football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Power outage in part of Queens caused by balloons
Officer scales building, rescues 4 from NJ condo fire
Show More
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old linked to unsolved rape
Daughter, ex-correction officer charged in LI barbell murder
Funeral for TCNJ student killed while acting as designated driver
Ex-Miss Kentucky accused of sexting teen student
Off-duty NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack
More News