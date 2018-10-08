EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --The NYPD is searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan Monday morning.
The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. at a residential building in the vicinity of East 20th Street and Avenue C in the East Village.
Police say the suspect followed the 42-year-old woman into the building. Once inside an elevator, he groped her about the body and kissed her.
The victim ran from the elevator but the man tried to pull her into a stairwell, got on top of the victim and choked her., according to the NYPD.
The victim screamed and the man took off down the stairwell and out of the building.
The woman suffered scratches to her neck and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5'7" to 5'9", slim build; last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, dark sneakers with white soles, and a baseball hat.
