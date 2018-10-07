Police: 4 teens accused of stealing e-bikes from food deliverymen

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Manhattan are looking for four teenage boys and one girl, who are accused of stealing electronic bicycles from food deliverymen.

Police say the group has attacked at least eight deliverymen since September 14th - punching or kicking them, then stealing their hikes.

The suspects have been targeting deliverymen In Harlem, the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side.

