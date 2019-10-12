4 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at club in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A shooting in Brooklyn Saturday morning left four people dead and five others wounded, authorities say.Shortly before 7 a.m., police received a call for a shooting inside a social club on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.Four men were pronounced dead at the scene. Five other men were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are not yet known.The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute at the after hours club, investigators said.Two guns have been recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made.----------