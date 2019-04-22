Delphi, Indiana murders: Police release new video, sketch and audio of suspect in killings of Abigail Williams, Liberty German

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Delphi, Ind. released new a new sketch, video and audio of the suspect they said murdered two teen girls in 2017.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Indiana State Police have released new audio, video and a sketch of the man they suspect murdered two teen girls in Delphi, Ind. in 2017.

The bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found in February 2017, a day after they disappeared while hiking near Delphi, which is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Monday, police released a new video of the suspect walking on a rail bridge, as well as new audio taken from Liberty's cell phone and an updated sketch.

WATCH: Police release new video of Delphi murder suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Police released new video of the suspect in the murder of two teen girls in Delphi, Ind. in 2017.



LISTEN: Police release audio of Delphi, Ind. murder suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Indiana police have released additional audio of a person they suspect murdered two teen girls in Delphi, Ind.



Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter also said police are searching for anyone with information on a vehicle that was abandoned at CPS DCS Welfare on east County Road 300 between noon and 5 p.m. on February 13, 2017.

WATCH: Ind. State Police Superintendent addresses Delphi killer

EMBED More News Videos

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke directly to the person who killed two girls near Delphi, Indiana, in 2017.



In a statement addressed to the killer, Superintendent Carter said, "We believe you are hiding in plain sight. For more than two years, you never thought we would shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have.

"We likely have interviewed you, or someone close to you. We know this is about power to you. You want to know what we know. One day, you will."

In tSupt. Carter said to watch the mannerisms of the person in the video walking on a former railroad bridge in the video. The suspect is not walking naturally because of the deteriorated condition of the bridge and the spacing between the ties, Carter said.

Police believe the suspect is between 18-40 and may appear younger than his true age.

RELATED: Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
EMBED More News Videos

"This investigation is not closed." Investigators discuss tips they had received and their continued confidence that they will solve the case.



Williams and German were reported missing on the Delphi Historic Trails on February 13, 2017. The next day, their bodies were discovered in a wooded area near the trails where they had been walking on a day off from school.

A week later, investigators released audio from Libby's cell phone of a man's voice ordering them to go "down the hill."

A reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.

Anyone with information can calla tip line at (844) 459-5786. For more information, visit www.in.gov/isp/delphi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianamurderu.s. & worldinvestigationcold case
RELATED
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Police discuss Delphi murders with Fort Wayne investigators
Police hope anniversary of Delphi teens' murders spurs tips
Police: Suspect in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi double murders
TOP STORIES
Driver dead after car gets wedged under tractor-trailer in NJ
Man returns home, finds naked stranger on couch
Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot
Judge denies request to vacate conviction in Vetrano murder trial
Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment
Man dead in NJ hit and run, police searching for driver
Jewish cemetery robbed of $30,000 in mausoleum items
Show More
Sri Lanka bombings: Four Americans among hundreds killed
Fallen FDNY firefighter, Marine returns home to NYC
Police looking for men who lured victims to be robbed via internet
Texas mom missing after failing to pick up son from babysitter
AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers on Monday
More TOP STORIES News