Delphi, Indiana murders: Police release new video, sketch and audio of suspect in killings of Abigail Williams, Liberty German

The bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found in February 2017, a day after they disappeared while hiking near Delphi, which is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Monday, police released a new video of the suspect walking on a rail bridge, as well as new audio taken from Liberty's cell phone and an updated sketch.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter also said police are searching for anyone with information on a vehicle that was abandoned at CPS DCS Welfare on east County Road 300 between noon and 5 p.m. on February 13, 2017.
In a statement addressed to the killer, Superintendent Carter said, "We believe you are hiding in plain sight. For more than two years, you never thought we would shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have.
"We likely have interviewed you, or someone close to you. We know this is about power to you. You want to know what we know. One day, you will."
Supt. Carter said to watch the mannerisms of the person in the video walking on a former railroad bridge in the video. The suspect is not walking naturally because of the deteriorated condition of the bridge and the spacing between the ties, Carter said.
Police believe the suspect is between 18-40 and may appear younger than his true age.
Williams and German were reported missing on the Delphi Historic Trails on February 13, 2017. The next day, their bodies were discovered in a wooded area near the trails where they had been walking on a day off from school.
A week later, investigators released audio from Libby's cell phone of a man's voice ordering them to go "down the hill."
A reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.
Anyone with information can calla tip line at (844) 459-5786. For more information, visit www.in.gov/isp/delphi.