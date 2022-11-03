Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5B after Wednesday's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, now at a whopping $1.5 bllion prize.

No one matched all six numbers in last night's drawing, which were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, 23

A few tickets won a good amount of cash.

One lucky Powerball player in New Jersey won $2 million, while two other tickets in New Jersey and one in New York each won $1 million.

This Powerball streak is closing in on the record jackpot of $1.586 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night. The winning numbers will be shown on Eyewitness News at 11.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

----------

