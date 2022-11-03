Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5B after Wednesday's drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a new day, but the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. The grand prize now sits at a whopping $1.5 billion.
No one matched all six numbers in last night's drawing, which were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, 23
A few tickets won a good amount of cash.
One lucky Powerball player in New Jersey won $2 million, while two other tickets in New Jersey and one in New York each won $1 million.
This Powerball streak is closing in on the record jackpot of $1.586 billion.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night. The winning numbers will be shown on Eyewitness News at 11.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
