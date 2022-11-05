Powerball: record-breaking $1.6B up for grabs in tonight's lottery drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you have been watching the Powerball jackpot climb, now is a great time to buy a ticket.
The Powerball jackpot is now at $1.6 billion, setting a new lottery prize record ahead of tonight's drawing.
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months. The string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
If no one wins tonight's drawing, it will tie the lottery record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for tonight's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.6 Billion (est.) - Nov. 5, 2022
2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
6. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
7. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
10. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
