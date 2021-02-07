Video shows armed suspects New York City home invasion

It's the second home invasion in a week to strike the borough.
Ring camera video caught suspects sneaking up on the homeowner on 249 Street and Hook Creek Boulevard in Queens Village.
Police say at least one firearm was displayed when the individuals forced their way inside.
The victim was then struck in the head with a gun and robbers tried to take off with $400 in cash, according to authorities.
One individual was able to flee the victim's house through a rear window and the other was apprehended at the scene.
The individual still being sought is a male with a Caribbean accent.
The first invasion happened in Woodhaven, one of those involving two gunmen who forced their way into a home zip tied six family members.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
