1 construction worker killed, 1 injured in Queens wall collapse

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One worker was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Queens Thursday.
The accident happened around noon on 94th Avenue in Jamaica.
The injured worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials say the workers were taking down the wall when it fell on top of them.
The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.
