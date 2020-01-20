1 critical after smoky fire in Co-Op city high rise apartment building

By Eyewitness News
CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A high rise fire in the Bronx critically injured one person and sent smoke spewing through the apartment building.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building on Casals Place in Co-Op City at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

One resident was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

Heavy smoke was reported through the 33 story apartment building, which has 251 apartments.

No other serious injuries were reported, but firefighters were going door to door checking on residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

