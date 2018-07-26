1 critical after triple shooting at Brooklyn playground

Police are investigating after three men were shot at a playground in Brooklyn.The shooting was reported on Knickerbocker and Madison avenues on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.One man was shot in the back and taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition.Police say another man was shot in the leg while a third man was shot in the arm. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear and no arrests have been made.The incident remains under investigation.----------