1 critical after triple shooting at Brooklyn playground

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after three men were shot at a playground in Brooklyn.

The shooting was reported on Knickerbocker and Madison avenues on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

One man was shot in the back and taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say another man was shot in the leg while a third man was shot in the arm. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcrimeplaygroundBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Questions remain over health risks at Long Island middle school
Major Lincoln Tunnel delays expected with project starting next month
Show More
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Bronx doctor apologizes for posts on white nationalist sites
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
More News