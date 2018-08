Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash in Jersey City early Monday.The vehicles crashed on Tonnelle Avenue, also known as Routes 1 & 9, just after 2:30 a.m.One person was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in critical condition, the other two were not seriously hurt.One of the drivers was taken into custody.All lanes remain closed at Routes 1 & 9/Tonnelle Avenue northbound at County Avenue and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.