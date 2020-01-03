1 dead, 1 critical after fire burns through apartment building in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One resident is dead and another hospitalized in critical condition after fire broke out at an apartment building in Bayonne, New Jersey.The blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday at 3 Islandview Court.Firefighters encountered heavy fire on the third floor when they arrived at the three-story building.After knocking down the initial flames, they spent several hours battling hot spots that continued to flare throughout the third floor.Eyewitness News is told firefighters initially pulled one resident from the building in unknown condition.They received multiple reports of an unaccounted for resident, and kept searching.About a half hour into battling the blaze, the found a second victim in the bedroom of the original fire apartment.Both victims were rushed to Bayonne Medical Center.One did not survive. The other remains in critical condition.Fire investigators remain on the scene working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.----------