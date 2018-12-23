1 dead, 1 critical after fire 'suspicious' rips through Queens building

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --A 64-year-old man was killed and an 86-year-old man is in critical condition after a 'suspicious' fire ripped through a building in Queens.
The fire started in a three-story building on 150th Street in Jamaica.
Firefighters got the fire under control just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
The fire remains under investigation, but the fire chief says it is being investigated as suspicious.
