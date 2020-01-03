1 dead, 1 critical after fire burns through apartment building in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in his 70s was killed and another person critically injured in a second alarm fire that burned through an apartment building in Bayonne, New Jersey, leaving the residents of 54 apartments homeless.

The blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday at 3 Islandview Court.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire on the third floor when they arrived at the three-story building.

The fire quickly went to a second alarm.

After knocking down the initial flames, crews spent several hours battling hot spots that continued to flare throughout the third floor.

Eyewitness News is told firefighters initially pulled one resident from the building in unknown condition.

They received multiple reports of an unaccounted for resident and kept searching.

About a half hour into battling the blaze, the found a second victim in the bedroom of the original fire apartment.

Both victims were rushed to Bayonne Medical Center.

One, said to be a man in his 70s, did not survive. The other remains in critical condition.

Officials say the residents of 54 apartment units have been left homeless as a result of the blaze.

Fire investigators remain on the scene working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.

