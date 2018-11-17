A woman is dead and a teenage girl is critically injured after an accident on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Saturday morning.Officials said a 30-year-old was driving a 2003 Ford Econoline van southbound near exit 2 around 7:00 a.m. when it rear-ended a flatbed tractor-trailer.Police said the 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead. A teenage girl, who was a rear passenger of the van, suffered severe body trauma and was transported to Lincoln Medical Center.A 12-year-old boy, another rear passenger, suffered a back injury and is in stable condition. The front passenger, a 28-year-old man, has a leg injury and is also in stable condition. Police said it appears all four people in the van are family members.The 42-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.Right now there are no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.----------