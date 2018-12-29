CAR CRASH

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Manhattan multi-car crash

One person is dead and another was critically injured in a Manhattan multi-car crash that flipped one vehicle

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person is dead and another was critically injured in a multi-car crash that flipped one vehicle, which then burst into flames, in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Officials said at least three cars crashed in the northbound lanes of West Street near Vestry Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Video from Citizen App shows a black four-door sedan with a crumpled hood on West Street and emergency responders carrying a person on a stretcher. Authorities put a tarp over the overturned vehicle, at West and Laight streets, indicating the fatality was still inside.

Officials said one person is dead, and another was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The victims' identities have not been released.

West Street is closed northbound at Hubert Street, and there are southbound lane closures.

