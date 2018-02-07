1 dead, 1 firefighter hurt in Ridgefield Park house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on the Ridgefield Park house fire that has claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and injured one firefighter

Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One man is dead and a firefighter injured after a three-alarm fire tore through a home in New Jersey early Wednesday.

The fire broke out inside the house on Brinkerhoff Street in Ridgefield Park just before 12:45 a.m.

When the Ridgefield Park Police and Fire departments arrived on scene, the single-family residence was consumed by heavy fire.

The occupant, 73-year-old Luis Ocha-Sanchez, was unaccounted for and presumed to be inside. During the search and investigation, his remains -- pending positive identification from the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office -- were located inside.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

One firefighter was treated for injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Squad, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ridgefield Park Police Department.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireRidgefield ParkBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News