One man is dead and a firefighter injured after a three-alarm fire tore through a home in New Jersey early Wednesday.The fire broke out inside the house on Brinkerhoff Street in Ridgefield Park just before 12:45 a.m.When the Ridgefield Park Police and Fire departments arrived on scene, the single-family residence was consumed by heavy fire.The occupant, 73-year-old Luis Ocha-Sanchez, was unaccounted for and presumed to be inside. During the search and investigation, his remains -- pending positive identification from the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office -- were located inside.The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.One firefighter was treated for injuries.The investigation is being conducted by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Squad, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ridgefield Park Police Department.