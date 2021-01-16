1 dead, 1 firefighter injured in Newark building fire

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and a firefighter was injured in a two-alarm fire in New Jersey Friday night.

Officials say one person died and another was rescued when a fire broke out in the South Ward in Newark.


They say firefighters responded around 8:40 p.m. at Heddan Terrace, a 2.5 story wood frame residential building.

A second alarm was immediately called and firefighters found a man who was unconscious just beyond the front door.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was rescued from the building's roof.


One firefighter suffered and ankle injury and is being evaluated by EMS.

Officials say the fire was placed under control at 9:06 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

