1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
Police say a driver hit two pedestrians at about 5:30 a.m. on Albany Avenue off Park Place in Crown Heights.
EMS rushed both victims to Interfaith Hospital.
One person, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead. The other was seriously injured.
Police are searching for the driver.
