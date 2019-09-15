1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Police say a driver hit two pedestrians at about 5:30 a.m. on Albany Avenue off Park Place in Crown Heights.

EMS rushed both victims to Interfaith Hospital.

One person, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead. The other was seriously injured.

Police are searching for the driver.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 22 injured when deck collapses at Jersey Shore home
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island
LI judge to likely register as sex offender for stealing neighbor's underwear
2 injured in sidewalk shed collapse outside Yeshiva in Brooklyn
At least 2 shot near Newark funeral home
Show More
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
Man's body found bound, slashed inside NYC apartment
Woman pushed off Citi Bike, punched in Midtown Manhattan
Tropical Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Humberto
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
More TOP STORIES News