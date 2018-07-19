1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way motorcycle crash in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person is dead and another hospitalized after a wrong-way motorcycle crash in Manhattan early Thursday.

It happened after 5 a.m. on East 110th Street between First and Second avenues in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News is told the motorcycle operator lost control of the bike after hitting a speed bump while traveling the wrong way on East 110th.

The female passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in critical but stable condition.

