One person was killed and another injured when a car went out of control early Sunday and hit a retaining wall in Manhattan.It happened at about 4 a.m. on 155th Street next to Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.A car was apparently going the wrong way when it crashed into the concrete wall, then flipped and landed in Trinity Church Cemetery about 30 feet below.The vehicle exploded on impact and was in flames by the time fire crews arrived.The driver was killed and a 37-year-old passenger was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.One man was walking around the corner and heard the passenger begging for help."I'm really astonished right now, my grandmother came downstairs, she was looking," said the witness, Charles Cherry. "It was just a scary moment right there. The guy was yelling for help and I just called 911. I wish I could have done more."The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash and are looking into whether speed was a factor.----------